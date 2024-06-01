A climate activist in Paris stuck a protest poster on Monet’s ‘Poppy Field’

This photo provided by Riposte Alimentaire shows an environmental activist posing by 'Poppy Field'' by Claude Monet at the Orsay museum, Saturday, June 1, 2024 in Paris. The activist was detained after sticking a protest sign on a Monet painting, calling for action to protect food supplies from further damage to the climate. (Riposte Alimentaire via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 8:25 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 9:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — An environmental activist was detained Saturday after sticking a protest sign to a Monet painting in Paris’ famed Orsay Museum.

It was the latest of several actions by protesters with the group Food Riposte to target artworks in France in calls for action to protect food supplies from further damage to the climate. The museum, known in French as the Musée d’Orsay, is a top tourist destination and home to some of the world’s most-loved Impressionist works.

The activist targeted “Poppy Field” by Claude Monet, affixing a sticker that covered about half the painting with an apocalyptic, futuristic vision of the same scene. The group said it’s supposed to show what the field would look like in 2100, “ravaged by flames and drought,” if more action isn’t taken against climate change.

The woman was detained pending investigation, according to Paris police.

It was unclear whether the incident damaged the painting. The museum did not respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

