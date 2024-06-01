At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine’s power grid with fresh barrage

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 4:54 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 4:56 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pummeled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a large-scale drone and missile attack Saturday, injuring at least 19 people, local officials said.

The Ukrainian military reported that it had downed 35 out of the 53 missiles launched at targets across the country overnight on June 1, as well as 46 out of 47 attack drones.

Injuries were reported by officials across the country, including in Ukraine’s western Lviv region and the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Twelve people, including eight children, were hospitalized after a strike close to two houses where they were sheltering in the Kharkiv region, said Gov. Oleh Syniehubov.

The strikes were part of a series of sustained attacks by Russia against Ukraine’s power grid, which has been ongoing since March.

Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, DTEK said that two of its power plants had been seriously damaged in what it said was the sixth attack on the company’s plants in two and a half months.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, said in a statement on social media that energy infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Ivano-Frankivsk regions had also been targeted.

Damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in recent weeks has forced leaders of the war-ravaged country to institute nationwide rolling blackouts. Without adequate air defenses to counter assaults and allow for repairs, the shortages could still worsen as need spikes in late summer and the bitter-cold winter.

In response to the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated Kyiv’s need for additional air defense systems from its Western allies.

“Civilians, infrastructure and energy facilities. This is what Russia is constantly at war with,” he said in a post Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our partners know exactly what is needed for this. Additional Patriot and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine. Providing our warriors with all the necessary capabilities.”

Elsewhere, five civilians died amid Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, said the area’s Moscow-installed leader Denis Pushilin. Another three people were injured, he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that it had shot down two Ukrainian drones on Saturday morning over Russia’s Belgorod region. No casualties were reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

9h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

8h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

9h ago

Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war
Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. "Canada has been calling for...

5h ago

Top Stories

Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack
Notorious serial killer Robert Pickton dies following prison attack

Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has died in hospital following an attack by another inmate in prison.

9h ago

Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union
Is an LCBO strike possible this summer? 'Yes, certainly,' says union

A summer strike at the LCBO is possible as the union representing workers says talks with the government on a new contract are not going well. More than 9,000 workers represented by the Ontario Public...

8h ago

'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years
'This space is for everybody': Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 years

Established in 1974, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre is marking a milestone this year as it celebrates half a century of bringing people together on the waterfront. What started out as a Crown Corporation...

9h ago

Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war
Trudeau endorses proposal outlined by Biden to wind down Israel-Hamas war

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is endorsing a proposal put forward by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday that seeks to bring about the end of the Israel-Hamas war. "Canada has been calling for...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

9h ago

2:10
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024
Toronto police report a surge in hate crimes reported in 2024

Toronto police say there was a 47 per cent increase in the number of alleged hate crimes reported in 2023 and that they have investigated almost 190 incidents so far this year, nearly half of them antisemitic. Erica Natividad reports.

15h ago

3:50
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys
Bautista, Encarnacion talk launch of Blue Jays' new City Connect jerseys

Breakfast Television spoke with former Toronto Blue Jays Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion following the baseball club's launch of its new Nike City Connect jerseys. Caryn Ceolin has more.

13h ago

2:15
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished
Midtown residents rally to save their building from being demolished

A fight to save their homes. Tenants of a midtown apartment building rally asking city council to reject a proposal that could see their building demolished and priced out of the replacement.  Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:42
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise
After weekend rain, humidity on the rise

Temperatures in the upcoming week sit in the 20's with the Humidex sitting around 30, with a slight risk of thunderstorms ahead as well.
More Videos