Chinese defense minister accuses US of causing friction with its support for Taiwan and Philippines

China's Defense Minister Dong Jun speaks during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue summit at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

By David Rising, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 11:03 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 11:12 pm.

SINGAPORE (AP) — China’s defense minister on Sunday acknowledged the importance of newly renewed military-to-military communications with the United States as tensions escalate in the Asia-Pacific, while at the same time accusing Washington of causing the friction with its support for Taiwan and the Philippines.

“We will not allow anyone to bring geopolitical conflicts or any war, whether hot or cold, into our region,” Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun told the Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore through a translator.

“We will not allow any country or any force to create conflict and chaos in our region,” he added.

China has been increasingly assertive in pressing its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, a key global shipping route, which has led to a growing number of conflicts, most notably with the Philippines, whose ships have been rammed by Chinese vessels and hit with water cannons.

Dong insisted that China’s “strategic culture is anchored in universal love and non-aggression,” before threatening the Philippines, which has grown rapidly pro-American since the election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2022.

Since territorial hostilities with China surged last year in the South China Sea, Marcos Jr.’s administration has taken steps to forge new security alliances with a number of Asian and Western countries and allowed a larger U.S. military presence in more Philippine bases under a 2014 defense pact.

Dong accused the Philippines of deliberately provoking China, “emboldened by outside powers.”

“China has recognized great restraint in the face of such infringements and provocations,” he said. “But there is a limit to our restraint.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday said that American support for the Philippines was “ironclad” and praised Marcos’ Friday speech at the forum as a powerful statement “about how the Philippines is standing up for its sovereign rights under international law.”

Austin also stressed the significance of renewing military-to-military communications between China and the U.S. to avoid “misperceptions” and prevent “miscalculations.”

“There are a number of things that can happen at sea or in the air, we recognize that,” he said. “But our goal is to make sure that we don’t allow things to spiral out of control unnecessarily.”

Dong is a former naval commander who was appointed in late December after his predecessor, Li Shangfu, was abruptly removed from office.

Dong met with Austin on Friday on the sidelines of the Singapore forum, which were the first in-person talks between top Chinese and American defense officials since contacts between the two countries’ militaries broke down in 2022 after then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, infuriating Beijing.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province that must come under its control, by force if necessary.

The U.S., like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Washington is Taiwan’s biggest provider of military hardware and congressional delegations regularly visit Taiwan’s leaders.

Dong said China remains “open to exchanges and cooperation with the U.S. military,” but added “this requires efforts from both sides.”

He accused the U.S. of emboldening Taiwan’s new government, which refuses to accept Beijing’s insistence that the island is part of China, of “pursuing separation in an incremental way.”

“We will take resolute actions to curb Taiwan independence and make sure such a plot never succeeds,” he said. “Anyone who dares to separate Taiwan from China will only end up in self-destruction.”

___

AP reporter Ken Moritsugu contributed to this story from Hong Kong.

David Rising, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

4h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

4h ago

Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke

A man in his 20's has been transported to hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove...

12m ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

4h ago

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

4h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

4h ago

Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke

A man in his 20's has been transported to hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove...

12m ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

4h ago

2:55
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

4h ago

2:10
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

5h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

5h ago

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

More Videos