Downtown Atlanta water service disrupted, forcing business closings, water boil notice

Workers arrive at a water main break at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James P. Brawley Drive in Atlanta, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 10:39 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 10:42 am.

ATLANTA (AP) — Downtown Atlanta businesses and attractions were closed Saturday as the city tried to repair water main breaks that led to water outages and low pressure.

Water gushed into the street where three large water mains intersect, causing water problems at two downtown hospitals, a city jail, a county jail and local shelters, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said in a news release Friday night.

Some attractions and businesses, including the Georgia Aquarium, remained closed Saturday.

“The city-wide water issue is still affecting the Aquarium and many others in the area. This is not affecting our animals, but it is affecting our guest areas like restrooms,” the aquarium posted on X.

The problems began Friday morning and crews were still working Saturday to restore service. The department issued a boil water advisory for a large swath of metro Atlanta and asked the public to restrict water usage to allow the pressure in the system to rebuild.

“The entire City Government is mobilized to address this issue,” the water department said. It promised updates on its website and on social media, but the site was down Saturday morning and there were no social media updates since Friday night. The department’s communication’s office did not answer a phone call, nor immediately respond to an email seeking updates Saturday morning.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s concert was moved from Friday to Sunday. She was also scheduled to perform at the State Farm Arena on Saturday. That performance was schedule to go on as of Saturday morning.

“I’m extremely disappointed because I had a huge surprise for the Hotties tonight, but we will follow the Mayor’s protocol,” she posted on X. “Praying for the people who lost access to water due to this situation.”

The Associated Press

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

13m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

1h ago

Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not
Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not

It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets. And it was supposed to remain a major part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's legacy, both at home and abroad —...

1h ago

Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met
Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met

Cease-fire talks halted last month after a push by the U.S. and other mediators to secure a deal in hopes of averting a full-scale Israeli invasion of Gaza's southern city of Rafah. Israel says the Rafah...

31m ago

