East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Photo of Karolina Huebner-Makurat
Photo of Karolina Huebner-Makurat who was killed by a stray bullet while walking in the Leslieville neighbourhood on July 7, 2023. HUEBNER-MAKURAT FAMILY/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 1, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 12:10 pm.

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet.

Caroline Huebner-Makurat was walking in the area of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue on July 7, 2023, on her way to pick up lunch when gunfire erupted at a nearby community health centre that also operates as a safe injection site. The 44-year-old was struck by a stray bullet and later pronounced dead in hospital. Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with her death while a fourth suspect has been identified but police believe he has fled the country.

More than 570 signatures accompanied a motion put forth by Coun. Paula Fletcher in April to rename Tiverton Avenue Parkette, located in the area of Logan Avenue and Dundas Street East, to Caroline Huebner Parkette. The park was a space frequented by Huebner-Makurat, her friends and neighbours, as well as a place for her two young daughters to play.

A touchstone at the foot of a tree planted in Caroline’s memory in the parkette calls her “A loving mother, neighbour, educator, and globetrotter whose playfulness lives on here.”

