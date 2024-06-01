German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event

Candles, flowers and a piece of paper with the inscription "Against Terror" stand at the scene of the crime on the market square in Mannheim, Germany, the day after the stabbing at an anti-Islamic rally on Mannheim's market square that injured six people, including a police officer, Saturday, June1, 2024, (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 11:28 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court on Saturday ordered a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan held on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack at an event organized by a group opposing “political Islam” that left six people injured.

The victims included a police officer who remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while trying to intervene, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

Officials offered no information regarding the motive for the attack on Friday on the central square in Mannheim.

A statement from police and prosecutors said that the suspect had lived in Germany since 2014, was married and has two children. His apartment in the town of Heppenheim was searched Friday night and police recovered digital devices whose contents were being evaluated.

Officials said that the suspect, who was shot and wounded by police, was hospitalized and not in a condition to be questioned. They said he had no prior police record.

They haven’t disclosed the suspect’s citizenship or immigration status or how he came to Germany.

The group, Pax Europa, describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.” Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

Stürzenberger, 59, posted a picture of himself on his Telegram channel from his hospital bed, showing a long, bandaged cut on his upper lip and cheek. He said he had suffered “significant blood loss” from a stab wound in his thigh as well as a cut on his jaw that had been stapled shut.

The other victims were five men ages 25, 36, 42, and 54. The 25-year-old man has been released from the hospital, while the others were still be treated. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he was now out of danger.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

37m ago

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

33m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

2h ago

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States. Live Nation, based in Beverly Hills, California,...

31m ago

