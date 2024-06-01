Hezbollah fighters shoot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 8:45 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 8:56 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group said it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon on Saturday, after hours Israeli drone strikes killed at least one person and wounded others.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters struck the Hermes 900 Kochav drone, saying such aircraft have been targeting militants and civilian homes. The exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border has been intensifying over the past weeks with Israel’s military push Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli military said a surface-to-air missile was fired toward a drone operating in Lebanese airspace, adding that it was hit and fell in Lebanese territory. “The incident is under review,” the military said.

The Hermes 900 Kochav is a medium altitude and long endurance drone that can carry four anti-tank guided missiles.

Earlier Saturday, an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle near the southern Lebanese village of Khirbet Selm wounded two people, state-run National News Agency said. The agency reported another drone strike Saturday afternoon in a village near the southern city of Nabatiyeh.

An Israeli airstrike on a house in the coastal village of Adloun killed one woman and wounded several others on Friday evening, the agency reported.

Hezbollah began attacking Israeli military posts along the Lebanon-Israel border a day after the Israel-Hamas war broke out on Oct. 7. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been displaced on both sides of the border.

Over the past seven months, more than 400 people have been killed in Lebanon most of them fighters but they also include more than 70 civilians and non-combatants. In Israel, 15 soldiers and 10 civilians have been killed since October.

The Associated Press

Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met
Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly 8-month-long war and bring their relatives home,...

46m ago

At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage
At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage

Russia pummeled Ukraine's energy infrastructure with a large-scale drone and missile attack Saturday, injuring at least 19 people, local officials said. The Ukrainian military reported that it had...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

23h ago

Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not
Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not

It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets. And it was supposed to remain a major part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's legacy, both at home and abroad —...

2h ago

