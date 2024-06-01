Hungary’s Orbán stages ‘peace march’ in show of strength ahead of EU elections

People march during a rally in support of Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his party in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday, June 1, 2024. Orbán, whose 14 years in power make him the European Union's longest serving leader, has focused his campaign for the June 9 European Parliament elections on the war in Ukraine, portraying his domestic and international opponents as warmongers who seek to involve Hungary directly in the conflict. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

By Justin Spike, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 12:56 pm.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A crowd of tens of thousands gathered in Hungary’s capital on Saturday in a show of strength behind Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a week ahead of European Parliament elections, a contest he has cast as an existential turning point between peace in Europe and a world war.

The demonstration, dubbed by organizers as a “peace march,” brought Orbán’s supporters from all over Hungary and neighboring countries, who marched along the Danube River in Budapest from the city’s iconic Chain Bridge onto Margaret Island, waving flags and signs reading “No War.”

Orbán, whose 14 years in power make him the European Union’s longest serving leader, has focused his campaign for the June 9 ballot on the war in Ukraine, portraying his domestic and international opponents as warmongers who seek to involve Hungary directly in the conflict. Critics say his appeals for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine would allow Russia to retain territories it has occupied and embolden it further.

On Saturday, he told supporters it was time for his party to “occupy Brussels” — the European Union’s de facto capital — and transform the continent’s approach to support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion.

“We can only stay out of the war if Hungarian voters support the government,” he said during a speech on Margaret Island. “We must win the European elections in such a way that the Brussels bureaucrats in their fear will open the doors of the city to us and leave their offices in a hurry.”

Orbán and his Fidesz party have built a reputation as being among the friendliest in the EU to Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Hungary has refused to supply neighboring Ukraine with weapons to assist in its fight against Russia’s invasion, and has threatened to derail EU financial aid to Kyiv and to block sanctions against Moscow.

His party appears set to gain the most seats in the EU legislature in next week’s election. But a series of scandals and a deep economic crisis has given room for one political newcomer, Péter Magyar, to seize on Orbán’s moment of weakness and build a major political movement in the last three months that looks poised to take a significant portion of votes.

Magyar, who has risen to prominence through publicly accusing Orbán’s party of corruption and turning Hungary’s media into a pro-government propaganda machine, has himself held numerous large protests and called for “the largest political demonstration in Hungary’s history” on the eve of the elections.

But the crowd in Budapest on Saturday showed that Orbán’s brand of right-wing populism — and threats that military support to Ukraine by the EU and United States is leading toward a new world war — still resonates among large parts of Hungarian society.

“I trust Viktor Orbán. Let our children have a livable country, not a bombed out country,” said Budapest resident József Fehér at the demonstration. “The weapons that Europe has given to the Ukrainians could be turned back against us. And we don’t want that.”

Orbán has condemned his EU and NATO partners who assist Ukraine as being “pro-war,” and advocated for an election victory for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

In his speech, he said a Trump victory in November would lead to he and the U.S. administration forming a “transatlantic peace coalition” that could bring an end to the fighting in Ukraine.

Justin Spike, The Associated Press





























Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

20m ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

2h ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

4h ago

Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary
Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States. Live Nation, based in Beverly Hills, California,...

2h ago

