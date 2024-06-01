Japan billionaire Maezawa cancels moon trip due to uncertainty over SpaceX rocket development

FILE - Space flight participant Yusaku Maezawa attends a news conference ahead of the expedition to the International Space Station at the Gagarin Cosmonauts' Training Center in Star City outside Moscow, Russia, on Oct. 14, 2021. Japanese billionaire Maezawa on Saturday, June 1, 2024, cancelled his planned flight around the moon on a Space X spaceship because of uncertainty about when it may be possible. (Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP, File)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 8:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on Saturday canceled his planned flight around the moon on a SpaceX vehicle because of uncertainty about when it may be possible.

The tycoon in 2018 launched plans for the lunar flyby voyage. He bought seats for eight traveling companions in 2022 for what would be his second space journey after his 12-day trip to the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2021.

Maezawa was aiming the moon trip for 2023, a target seen by most space observers as overly optimistic given the progress of SpaceX’s Spaceship mega-rocket project. It would have been the first private flight around the moon.

That project became “unfeasible,” said the mission organizer on Saturday in a statement posted on its website. “Without clear schedule certainty in the near-term, it is with a heavy heart that Maezawa made the unavoidable decision to cancel the project.”

“To all who have supported this project and looked forward to this endeavor, we sincerely appreciate it and apologize for this outcome,” it said.

Maezawa had selected eight people for his “dearMoon” project from 1 million applicants. They included a lead rapper for the K-pop group Big Bang, and Americans DJ Steve Aoki and filmmaker Brendan Hall.

Separately on Saturday, Maezawa said in his message on X: “I can’t plan my future in this situation and I feel terrible making the crew members wait longer, hence (I made) the difficult decision to cancel at this point in time.”

“I apologize to those who were excited for this project to happen,” he said.

He said he signed the contract with SpaceX in 2018 assuming the launch would be possible by the end of 2023. “It’s a developmental project so it is what it is, but it is still uncertain as to when Starship can launch.”

SpaceX’s two test flights of its mega-rocket last year ended in explosions minutes after liftoff. In a third test in March, its spacecraft was lost as it descended back to Earth.

Maezawa and his producer in December 2021 became the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009.

Maezawa made his fortune in retail fashion, launching Japan’s major online fashion mall, Zozotown.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met
Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly 8-month-long war and bring their relatives home,...

46m ago

At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage
At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage

Russia pummeled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a large-scale drone and missile attack Saturday, injuring at least 19 people, local officials said. The Ukrainian military reported that it had...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

23h ago

Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not
Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not

It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets. And it was supposed to remain a major part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's legacy, both at home and abroad —...

2h ago

Top Stories

Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met
Hostage families call for a cease-fire deal pushed by Biden but Israel says conditions must be met

Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas called for all parties to immediately accept a proposal detailed by U.S. President Joe Biden to end the nearly 8-month-long war and bring their relatives home,...

46m ago

At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage
At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine's power grid with fresh barrage

Russia pummeled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a large-scale drone and missile attack Saturday, injuring at least 19 people, local officials said. The Ukrainian military reported that it had...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

23h ago

Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not
Is carbon pricing a politically feasible climate policy? Research says maybe not

It was supposed to do the heavy lifting for Canada's greenhouse gas emissions targets. And it was supposed to remain a major part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's legacy, both at home and abroad —...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

10h ago

2:39
Resident group concerned over historic theatre restoration
Resident group concerned over historic theatre restoration

Midtown resident group is concerned over plans to restore the Regent Theatre. Melissa Nakhavoly with more on what they’re hoping for.

10h ago

2:20
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

13h ago

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

14h ago

2:44
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years

For half a century, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre has been a cultural hub of arts and music, bringing people together on the waterfront to celebrate the diversity of the city. Dilshad Burman with how they're marking their 50th anniversary.

14h ago

More Videos