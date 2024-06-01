WHO member countries approve steps to bolster health regulations to better brace for pandemics

FILE - A patient with COVID-19 lies on a bed with a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. The World Health Organization says member countries on Saturday, June 1, 2024, approved a series of new steps to improve global preparedness for and response to pandemics like COVID-19 and mpox. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 1, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 5:12 pm.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says member countries on Saturday approved a series of new steps to improve global preparedness for and response to pandemics like COVID-19 and mpox.

Countries agreed to amend the International Health Regulations, which were adopted in 2005, such as by defining a “pandemic emergency” and helping developing countries gain better access to financing and medical products, WHO said.

The agreement came as the U.N. agency wrapped up its six-day World Health Assembly this year, after plans to adopt a more sweeping pandemic “treaty” at the meeting was shelved largely over disagreements between developing countries and richer ones about better sharing of technology and the pathogens that trigger outbreaks.

But countries agreed to complete negotiations on the pandemic accord with the year, “at the latest,” WHO said.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, hailed a “big win for health security,” and posted on X that the move “will simplify negotiations for the pandemic agreement.”

WHO said countries have defined a pandemic emergency as a communicable disease that has a “wide geographical spread” or a high risk of one, and has exceeded or can exceed the ability of national health systems to respond.

It’s also defined as an outbreak that has or could cause “substantial” economic or social disruption and requires quick international action, the agency said.

Yuanqiong Hu, a senior legal and policy adviser at Doctors without Borders, said that the changes adopted Saturday include “important provisions addressing equity in access to health products during global health emergencies.”

The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

3h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

5h ago

Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West
Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West

A dead body has been reported in the water near Humber Bay Park West on Saturday morning. Police received a call just before 12:00 p.m. for reports of a deceased body located in the water. The marine...

14m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

7h ago

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

3h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

5h ago

Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West
Marine unit searching for reported dead body in water of Humber Bay Park West

A dead body has been reported in the water near Humber Bay Park West on Saturday morning. Police received a call just before 12:00 p.m. for reports of a deceased body located in the water. The marine...

14m ago

$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa
$70-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold to someone in Ottawa

Someone in Ottawa is holding a lottery ticket worth $70 million. Provincial lottery officials say a single winning ticket from Friday night's Lotto Max draw was sold in the nation's capital. Friday...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

18h ago

2:20
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto
Behind-the-scenes tour of Mount Dennis station in west-end Toronto

CityNews recently toured Mount Dennis station. Along with several TTC bus routes, GO Transit and UP Express trains will eventually stop at the station. It will also be the initial western terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT when it opens.

20h ago

2:41
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week
Prepare for less sun and more rain next week

While temperatures will be in the mid-20's, rain is in the upcoming forecast in the GTA and surrounding areas.

22h ago

2:44
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years
Toronto's Harbourfront Centre celebrates 50 Years

For half a century, Toronto's Harbourfront Centre has been a cultural hub of arts and music, bringing people together on the waterfront to celebrate the diversity of the city. Dilshad Burman with how they're marking their 50th anniversary.

22h ago

2:33
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years
West-end Toronto neighbourhoods to see transit surge in coming years

As 'Your Community' visits the neighbourhood of Keelesdale-Eglinton West, Nick Westoll looks at how this area and others nearby are set to see a surge of new transit services in the coming years.

23h ago

More Videos