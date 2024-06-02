A fire at a Russian oil refinery has caused deaths and injuries, officials say

Fire broke out at an oil refinery in northwestern Russia on Sunday, resulting in deaths and injuries, local officials said.

The regional governor said the fire was not caused by a Ukrainian drone strike and investigators opened a criminal case on suspicion of negligence.

The fire near the city of Ukhta in Russia’s northwestern Komi Republic left at least three people injured, Komi’s emergencies ministry said. Regional investigators said that the fire also caused deaths, but did not specify how many. They did not say whether the fire had yet been extinguished.

“Today a fire occurred at an oil refinery facility in the city of Ukhta during scheduled technical work by a contractor, resulting in deaths and injuries,” the investigative department wrote on Telegram.

Investigators have opened a criminal case into possible negligence at the oil refinery.

Regional Gov. Vladimir Uyba said that the fire was not related to a drone strike. In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

Local officials did not specify which company the refinery belongs to, but images published by the local emergencies ministry show the logo of oil giant Lukoil.

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

2h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

2h ago

As month-long boycott of Loblaws ends what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
As month-long boycott of Loblaws ends what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

As a month-long boycott of Loblaws ends, just how effective it was at sending a message to the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform...

31m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...

