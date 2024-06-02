A firefighter dies and a long-distance train derails amid heavy rains and flooding in Germany

Firefighters work on a street flooded by the Günz in Ichenhausen, Germany, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Weather forecast expect more rain during the weekend. (Stefan Puchner/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 6:33 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 6:42 am.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Flooding, high river levels and heavy rain led to the death of a firefighter and disrupted train travel in southern Germany on Sunday.

The firefighter’s body was recovered after an inflatable watercraft carrying four firefighters capsized as they navigated floodwaters to bring residents to safety in the town of Pfaffenhofen, on the Ilm River in the southern Bavaria region, the dpa news agency reported.

A long-distance train derailed after the ground under a section of track collapsed near the town of Schwaebisch Gmund some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Stuttgart late Saturday. The 185 passengers were uninjured.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn warned of extensive cancellations and delays and told customers who postponed trips that their tickets would be honored. Traffic was disrupted on routes including those from Munich to Berlin, Stuttgart and the Swiss city of Zurich.

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

12h ago

Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke

A man in his 20's has been transported to hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove...

7h ago

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

12h ago

