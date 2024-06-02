Arizona tribe temporarily bans dances after police officer is fatally shot responding to disturbance

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 3:41 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 3:42 pm.

SANTAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Gila River Indian Community has issued a temporary ban on dances after a tribal police officer was fatally shot and another wounded while responding to a reported disturbance at a Santan home, tribal officials said Sunday.

Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the tribe south of Phoenix, said a special meeting of community council’s leaders was held Saturday night.

The council approved a temporary moratorium on all permitted and non-permitted dances in the community, effective immediately, along with enhanced penalties for trespassing and disorderly conduct, he said.

The Phoenix FBI is investigating the fatal shooting, but it has not released many details.

The Arizona Republic reported that the shooting occurred at a teenager’s birthday party in Santan, located in one of the tribal community’s seven districts.

Joshua Briese, who had been with the Gila River Police Department for less than a year and had not completed field training, responded to the scene along with another tribal police officer around 2 a.m. Saturday on a 911 disturbance call involving a large crowd.

Police said multiple gunshots were fired and both officers were struck, with four other people wounded.

Briese was declared dead at a hospital, and the other officer, whose name hasn’t been released yet, was listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

One of the four people wounded later died, police said. The names of the victims weren’t immediately available Sunday.

Briese, 23, was the son of a former sheriff’s deputy in Montana who also died in the line of duty.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that David Briese was killed in a November 2006 car crash.

News reports said David Briese was responding at the time to a backup call for an officer who was dealing with a combative impaired driver in Billings, Montana.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.

20h ago

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

21h ago

2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

6h ago

2:10
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

6h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

22h ago

More Videos