As month-long boycott of Loblaws ends what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

Reddit posting calling for a boycott of Loblaws superimposed on top of an exterior photo of a Loblaws store.
By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted June 2, 2024 9:36 am.

As a month-long boycott of Loblaws ends, just how effective it was at sending a message to the grocery store giant remains uncertain.

The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called ‘Loblaws is Out of Control,’ encouraged Canadians to avoid shopping at the grocery chain or any of its affiliates for the month of May to protest soaring grocery prices and record-high profits posted by the company during a cost-of-living crisis. While we won’t know for sure what impact the boycott has had on sales until second-quarter results are released, it likely won’t be significant.

David Soberman, a professor of marketing at the University of Toronto, says he doesn’t think profits at Loblaws will have suffered because most of the people taking part in the boycott are what he would consider to be “switchers” – people who switch to different stores from time-to-time – rather than loyal customers so the impact of their actions will be minimal.

“I actually, in some ways, would like to be proven wrong, I’d like to see that Loblaws sales were down by five, seven, eight per cent because that actually means that the consumers have a lot of power. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s what we’re going to see,” he tells CityNews.

“As a result, the impact that it would have on Loblaws and their associated brands, like Shoppers, are going to be somewhat limited.”

Some smaller grocery businesses and independent stores in and around the GTA have reported a spike in business since the boycott began.

For its part Loblaws has pushed back against criticisms of the company, saying it is not responsible for higher food prices. Chairman Galen Weston said at the grocer’s annual meeting last month the company has been working hard to bring more value to customers through its discount stores, new promotions, and pushing back on supplier price increases.

While Loblaws did agree to sign the grocery code of conduct last month, Soberman says that had much more to do with the federal government threatening to impose new regulations than consumers avoiding their stores.

“They have seen it was probably in their interest to do so because the government could have come up with regulations that would have been more severe,” says Soberman.

The organizers of the May-long, nationwide boycott say they plan to extend the boycott indefinitely with a focus on educating consumers and drawing political attention to the cause.

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

2h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

1h ago

