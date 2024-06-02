Border mayors heading to DC for Tuesday’s immigration announcement

FILE - Brownsville Mayor John Cowen delivers remarks during a visit to the southern border, Feb. 29, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas, as President Joe Biden looks on. Cowen is headed to Washington on Tuesday, June 4, when Biden is expected to announce an executive order that will mark his latest and most aggressive plan to curtail the number of migrants allowed to seek asylum in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By By Valerie Gonzalez, The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 6:45 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 6:56 pm.

McALLEN, TEXAS (AP) — At least two Texas border mayors are headed to Washington on Tuesday when President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order that will mark his latest and most aggressive plan to curtail the number of migrants allowed to seek asylum in the U.S.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen and Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza both confirmed they were invited by the White House for an immigration announcement on Tuesday. Cowen told the Associated Press that he plans to attend, while Garza said he would have more details on Monday about his plans.

Notably, the Democratic mayor of Eagle Pass, the Texas-Mexico border town where the number of migrants led to a state-federal clash over border security, had not received an invitation as of Sunday. The mayor from McAllen said he was invited, but could not attend because of a prior commitment.

A White House spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment on other mayors who were invited to the announcement.

The AP reported last week that the White House was finalizing an executive order that could shut off asylum requests and automatically deny entrance to migrants once the number of people encountered by U.S. border officials exceeded a new daily threshold.

The unilateral action is expected even as the number of border crossings at the southern U.S. border has declined since December, due in large part to Mexico’s escalated enforcement efforts. But Biden wants to head off any potential spike in crossings that could occur later in the year, as the fall election draws closer, when the weather cools and numbers tend to rise.

Immigration remains a concern for voters ahead of the November elections, with Republicans eager to punish Biden electorally over the issue. Democrats have responded that Republicans, at the behest of Donald Trump, killed a bipartisan border deal in Congress that would have led to the toughest legislative restrictions on asylum in years.

By Valerie Gonzalez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

2h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

7h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

6h ago

Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton
Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton

A teenage male is in critical condition following a shooting in Brampton on Sunday evening. Police responded to a call just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street. Peel EMS...

34m ago

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

2h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

7h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

6h ago

Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton
Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton

A teenage male is in critical condition following a shooting in Brampton on Sunday evening. Police responded to a call just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street. Peel EMS...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.

23h ago

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

9h ago

2:10
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

9h ago

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

More Videos