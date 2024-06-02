Durham police investigate triple shooting in Bowmanville

Police are investigating after three people in their 20s were injured in an overnight shooting in Bowmanville.

Durham police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time and police have yet to provide any suspect descriptions.