Durham police investigate triple shooting in Bowmanville

Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge
A Durham Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By John Marchesan

Posted June 2, 2024 8:18 am.

Police are investigating after three people in their 20s were injured in an overnight shooting in Bowmanville.

Durham police say they were called to a home in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a hospital and their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time and police have yet to provide any suspect descriptions.

