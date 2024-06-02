German police officer dies of wounds suffered in knife attack

German police officers commemorate a colleague in Mannheim Germany, after learning that a police officer, who was stabbed two days ago there has died on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 3:07 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 3:12 pm.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday.

The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “deeply grieved” and that the officer’s “commitment to the safety of us all deserves the highest recognition.”

Two dozen of the officer’s colleagues paid tribute to their fallen comrade, removing their hats during a gathering Sunday at the site of the attack

The suspect was shot and wounded by another officer; he remained hospitalized and a judge has ordered him held on suspicion of attempted murder. Police and prosecutors have not provided a motive for the attack, saying the suspect was not in a condition to be questioned.

The attack took place during an event held by Pax Europa, which describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.” Michael Stürzenberger, a 59-year-old anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.

The other victims were four men ages 25, 36, 42, and 54. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he was now out of danger.

The Associated Press


Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

