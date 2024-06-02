Iceland elects businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir as president

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 7:02 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 7:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — Halla Tomasdottir, a businesswoman and investor, has won Iceland’s presidential election, topping a crowded field of candidates in which the top three finishers were women, the country’s national broadcast service reported.

Tomasdottir was elected to the largely ceremonial post with 34.3% of the vote, defeating former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, with 25.2%, and Halla Hrund Logadottir, with 15.5%, RUV said Sunday.

Tomasdottir, 55, campaigned as someone who was above party politics and could help open discussions on fundamental issues such as the effect of social media on the mental health of young people, Iceland’s development as a tourist destination and the role of artificial intelligence.

She will replace President Gudni Th. Johannesson, who did not seek re-election after two four-year terms. Tomasdottir will take office on Aug. 1.

Iceland, a Nordic island nation located in the North Atlantic, has about 384,000 people and a long tradition of electing women to high office. Vigdis Finbogadottir was the first democratically elected female president of any nation when she became Iceland’s head of state in 1980.

The country has also seen two women serve as prime minister in recent years, providing stability during years of political turmoil. Johanna Sigurdardottir led the government from 2009-2013, after the global financial crisis ravaged Iceland’s economy. Jakobsdottir became prime minister in 2017, leading a broad coalition that ended the cycle of crises that had triggered three elections in four years. She resigned in April to run for president.

Tomasdottir first rose to prominence during the financial crisis, when she was hailed as the co-founder of Audur Capital, one of the few Icelandic investment firms that survived the upheaval. She is currently on leave as chief executive of the B Team, a non-profit organization that works to promote workplace diversity and has offices in New York and London.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

1h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

13m ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP
Weekend need-to-know: Bike for Brain Health to close Gardiner and DVP

The Bike for Brain Health event will see 10,000 cyclists hit the streets on Sunday, while Canadian Music Week is set to feature some of the best talent Canada has to offer. As always, there will be...
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

1h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

13m ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

13h ago

2:55
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

14h ago

2:10
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

14h ago

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

More Videos