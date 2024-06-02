Monster truck clips aerial power line, toppling utility poles in spectator area

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 10:56 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 11:12 am.

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A lobster-themed monster truck performing for a crowd clipped an aerial power line, toppling several utility poles and sending two people to hospitals, police said. Others suffered minor injuries.

The Topsham Fairgrounds was hosting the monster truck event on Saturday when a vehicle dubbed the Crushstation bounced up a ramp, went airborne and hit the power line. Video showed people scrambling as the snagged line triggered a cascade of events with several utility poles and a transformer falling near the grandstands, and live wires on the ground.

Two people were transported to hospitals and others suffered minor injuries, Topsham police reported. The driver of the truck was not injured.

“I’m still a little bit shaken up,” said Mike Hersom, who was watching with his 3-year-old son and narrowly avoided the falling transformer.

He said he watched in disbelief for a moment before jumping to action to move away; he saw just how close the transformer came to him and his son when he watched a video. “When I watched the video, it was like, ‘Holy smokes. That’s crazy,’” he said Sunday.

The promoter of the event didn’t return an email.

The Maine-based monster truck was shaped to look like a lobster and named the Crushstation, a play on the word crustacean. Its owners didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Sunday.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

4h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

4h ago

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

51m ago

Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting
Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting

Police are searching for suspects after three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Hamilton. Hamilton police were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just...

57m ago

Top Stories

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

4h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

4h ago

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

51m ago

Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting
Hamilton police seek suspects in early morning triple shooting

Police are searching for suspects after three people were injured in an early morning shooting in Hamilton. Hamilton police were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.

16h ago

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

16h ago

2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

1h ago

2:10
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

1h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

17h ago

More Videos