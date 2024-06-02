Plastics plant owner asks for time to comply with federal orders to end benzene leaks

The owners of an Ontario plastics plant that's been emitting dangerous levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene say they need more time to comply with federal rules. A petrochemical plant is seen in Sarnia, Ont., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2024 3:58 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The owners of an Ontario plastics plant that’s been emitting dangerous levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene say they need more time to comply with federal rules.

In mid-May, Environment Canada set out tougher air quality standards in the Sarnia, Ont., area in a move targeted at Ineos Styrolution.

Now, the company says there are potential safety risks with bringing the facility into compliance.

It issued a statement saying emptying all benzene from its tanks will require meticulous planning and could result in more emissions.

It also says it’s agreed to delay the work until after a community event at the nearby Aamjiwnaang First Nation on June 22 and 23.

The Ineos plant was shut down on April 20 after air monitors picked up a massive spike in local benzene levels.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press

