Police halt pro-Palestinian encampment at Quebec’s City’s Université Laval

Quebec City police say they have forced protesters to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment that was being set up on the ground of Universite Laval. The Quebec City police forces patch at a news conference, in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Coralie Laplante, The Canadian Press

Posted June 2, 2024 4:11 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 4:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec City police say they have forced protesters to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment that was being set up on the grounds of Université Laval.

The force said today that three people were given tickets and one was detained and taken to the police station to prevent a repeat offence.

Police issued a statement saying they arrived on school property Saturday evening to find a protest involving about 30 people, including some who were setting up an encampment.

They say officers explained that the camp violates a municipal bylaw prohibiting people from setting up tents and other structures on public property without permission.

A spokesperson for a pro-Palestinian student group confirmed that protesters agreed to take down their tents to avoid having the police dismantle the camp by force.

Antoine Grenier of mouvement des étudiants de l’Université Laval pour la Palestine says he feels authorities are stifling the students’ right to peacefully join the university campus movement against the Israel-Hamas war.

“We saw this as a way to not let us exercise our right to demonstrate on campus, even though we were doing it in a completely peaceful way, toward a genocide that is happening on the other side of the ocean,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

“They gave us 10 minutes to collect our things, as otherwise the 40 police officers who were there were going to enter the camp and do it by force. So yes, we made the decision to take our tents down and to continue demonstrating without tents on campus for the rest of the day.”

Quebec City police said protesters were required to take down the tents, but the demonstration was able to continue. Grenier confirmed the protesters stayed on the site until about 11 p.m.

Pro-Palestinian encampments have been set up on several Canadian university campuses in recent weeks, following a wave of similar protests in the United States.

The Université Laval protesters are demanding the university disclose all its investments and partnerships that are linked to Israel, call for a ceasefire and denounce the Israeli state’s actions against the Palestinian people, and commit to divesting from companies complicit in what they call a genocide.

Last week, pro-Palestinian protesters at Université du Québec à Montréal agreed to dismantle their encampment in the coming days after the university adopted a resolution meeting many of their demands, including a call for a ceasefire and a promise to hold no direct investments in companies profiting from weapons manufacturing.

Another encampment has been in place since the end of April at Montreal’s McGill university, with no sign of an agreement between protesters and the school.

It’s a similar story at the University of Toronto, where an encampment has been in place since early May and is poised to remain as convocation ceremonies get underway on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

Coralie Laplante, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.

20h ago

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

21h ago

2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

6h ago

2:10
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim
Parkette renamed to honour Leslieville shooting victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

6h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

22h ago

More Videos