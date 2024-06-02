Rugby star and ALS campaigner Rob Burrow dies at age 41

Rob Burrow ahead of the '2023 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon' which started and finished at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, May, 14, 2023. Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 2:56 pm.

LEEDS, England (AP) — Rob Burrow, a former rugby star who was widely praised for his fundraising campaigns after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2019, has died. He was 41.

Leeds Rhinos announced his death on Sunday. Burrow spent his entire career at the English rugby league club and helped them win eight Super League titles.

He retired in 2017 and two years later it was revealed Burrow had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as motor neurone disease (MND). He went on to raise millions of pounds (dollars) to help build a new care center for ALS patients alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend,” Leeds said in a statement.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND … For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last 4 1/2 years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.”

The Associated Press




Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

5h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

4h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

3h ago

UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest
UofT graduation ceremonies set to begin against backdrop of pro-Palestinian protest

Convocation ceremonies for graduating University of Toronto students begin Monday against the backdrop of a pro-Palestinian encampment that has remained on campus for weeks despite a trespass notice and...

8h ago

