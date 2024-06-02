Serbia populists seek to cement power in vote in Belgrade, key cities after facing fraud accusations

A vandalized pre-election billboard showing Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, center, with associates, reading: "The future is in your hands" in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 30, 2024, ahead of the municipal vote set for June 2. Voters in Serbia go to the polls this weekend in a municipal election for dozens of cities and towns, including a rerun vote in the capital Belgrade where ruling populists were accused of a fraud at a previous vote in December. The right-wing Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vucic is seen as a favorite ahead of the Sunday balloting which could further secure the strongman's already vast hold on power. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

By Jovana Gec, The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 2:52 am.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 2:56 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Voters in Serbia on Sunday are casting ballots in a rerun election in the capital, Belgrade, and in dozens of other cities and towns, with ruling right-wing populists seeking to cement their already vast hold on power.

The vote in Belgrade is being repeated after reports of widespread irregularities last December triggered political tensions and accusations that President Aleksandar Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party rigged the vote.

Populists have denied the accusations but still scheduled a repeat ballot. Also up for grabs on Sunday are more than 80 municipal councils and city halls in two other key cities: the northern regional center of Novi Sad and Nis in the south.

Vucic is formally seeking to have his troubled nation join the European Union but has steadily drifted away from pro-EU democracy values while nurturing close ties with Russia and China. The populists have presented themselves as the only political force capable of running the country and keeping it safe at a time of global turmoil.

Pro-Western opposition groups have accused Vucic of crime links, rampant corruption and a crackdown on democracy. But a wide alliance that was behind big anti-government street protests last year has splintered and turned against each other, fueling apathy among Serbia’s 6.5 million voters.

Vucic’s governing party is seen as the favorite on Sunday. It has for more than a decade controlled all levels of power in Serbia, so if the opposition manages to wrestle away at least some of the local councils, not to mention in big cities, it would be a significant shift.

The opposition groups split over whether to take part in the ballot or press on with demands for free and fair elections. Those running in Belgrade campaign under the slogan: “We choose to fight!”

International election observers have said that the December election, which also included a parliamentary vote, was held in “unjust conditions,” in part because of the president’s involvement and systemic advantages for the ruling party.

A report by an office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said the ballot was “marred by harsh rhetoric, bias in the media, pressure on public sector employees and misuse of public resources.”

Local election observers have said that not much has changed for the Sunday vote despite a set of recommendations listed by international observers after the December balloting.

Fraud allegations in Belgrade included reports that voters from other regions in the Balkan country and from neighboring Bosnia were bused into Serbia’s capital to vote for Vucic’s party.

Jovana Gec, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

9h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

9h ago

Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke

A man in his 20's has been transported to hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove...

4h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

9h ago

Top Stories

East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer
East-end parkette formally renamed to honour Leslieville mother of two killed last summer

Friends and family members were on hand Saturday morning as an east-end parkette was formally renamed to honour a Leslieville mother of two killed last July by a stray bullet. Caroline Huebner-Makurat...

9h ago

Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga calls for reversal to special education cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are taking a stand against what they say are impending cuts to special education classes at the Peel District School Board. Kady Dawe organized Saturday's rally in Mississauga outside...

9h ago

Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke
Man in hospital following shooting in Etobicoke

A man in his 20's has been transported to hospital with serious injuries from a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albion and Martin Grove...

4h ago

3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market
3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning. Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.

9h ago

2:55
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board
Rally in Mississauga to reverse special education cuts at the Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

9h ago

2:10
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim
Parkette Renamed to Honour Leslieville Shooting Victim

Friends and family celebrated the opening of Caroline Huebner Parkette on Saturday, a tribute to a 44-year-old mother of two who was fatally struck by a stray bullet last summer. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

9h ago

2:13
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza
Biden shares proposal to end the war in Gaza

President Biden is sharing the terms of a new peace proposal he says has been submitted by Israel. But the Israeli P.M. is seemingly contradicting that plan.

10h ago

2:06
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall
Progress Pride flag raised at Toronto City Hall

The city of Toronto officially kicked off Pride month with its annual Progress Pride flag raising ceremony. As Jazan Grewal reports, Mayor Olivia Chow and members of Pride Toronto were in attendance at City Hall to honour the 2SLGBTQI+ community.

More Videos