Swimmer injured by shark attack on Southern California coast

By The Associated Press

Posted June 2, 2024 7:36 pm.

Last Updated June 2, 2024 8:42 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A swimmer was seriously injured in a shark attack on the Southern California coast Sunday, prompting temporary beach closures, authorities said.

The attack happened Sunday morning at Del Mar City Beach in Del Mar, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of San Diego, local officials said.

The 46-year-old man, an ocean swimmer who regularly trains at the beach, suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, city officials said.

The attack happened about 100 yards (91 meters) from a beach lifeguard station. The swimmer was bitten in the torso, left arm and hand.

Authorities said the beach will remain closed for surfers and swimmers until Tuesday morning.

The man was attacked when he was swimming with roughly a dozen other people, said Chief Lifeguard and Community Services Director Jonathan Edelbrock. Lifeguards were setting up on the beach for the day when they were alerted of the situation.

No one had seen the shark when the attack happened, Edelbrock said. The city also deployed a drone and a boat to look for the shark afterwards with no success.

“The water visibility was really poor,” he said. “You just can’t see anything that’s moving through the water column at all. The exact moment of the incident was really the only interaction with, or sighting of, the shark.”

Another swimmer was attacked by a shark in November 2022 on the coast of Del Mar, where she was bitten in the upper thigh. A popular beach in San Clemente, 41 miles (66 kilometers) north of Del Mar, also closed for the Memorial Day holiday last week after a shark bumped a surfer off his board.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

3h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

8h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

7h ago

Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton
Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton

A teenage male is in critical condition following a shooting in Brampton on Sunday evening. Police responded to a call just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street. Peel EMS...

42m ago

Top Stories

One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?
One month into Loblaws boycott what effect has it had on grocery store giant?

One month into a boycott of Loblaws, the effectiveness of the campaign against the grocery store giant remains uncertain. The movement, initiated by a group on the social media platform Reddit called...

3h ago

Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street
Police search for woman forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police are searching for a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton. Investigators say they were made aware of the incident on Goderich Drive just before 12:30...

8h ago

A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here’s what you need to know

Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy. It all depends...

7h ago

Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton
Teen in critical condition from shooting in Brampton

A teenage male is in critical condition following a shooting in Brampton on Sunday evening. Police responded to a call just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street. Peel EMS...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

2h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

11h ago

More Videos