Trains delayed from Union Station due to ‘unplanned track work’

GO trains out of Union Station are experiencing cancellations and delays due to “unplanned track work” on Sunday evening.

Initially Lakeshore East trains coming from Durham College Oshawa GO were modified, and would run express from Rough Hill GO to Union Station due to a railway track issue.

Later GO Transit posted that one trip out of Union and three trips out of Durham College Oshawa GO were cancelled between 8:35 p.m. and 10:54 p.m.

Lakeshore West trains are experiencing cancellations and delays of 40 minutes and multiple trains have been cancelled between Union GO and Oakville GO.

The service alerts section of GO Transit’s website says that trains are impacted due to a “track issue at Exhibition GO” and that repair personnel continue to work on the issue.