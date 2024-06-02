Victoria bus fleet affected by Transport Canada recall: BC Transit

VICTORIA — BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.

The agency says a number of its CNG Vicinity Motor Corp. buses contain a manufacturer part that was in the recall.

It adds the buses are temporarily removed from service.

BC Transit says replacement parts are expected to arrive later in the week and buses will return to service after the part is fixed.

It warns transit users of delays and trip cancellations as the agency works to replace parts.

Transport Canada issued a recall last week for certain Vicinity buses with fuel system-related defects which could result in natural gas leaks, causing fire or explosion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.

The Canadian Press