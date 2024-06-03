83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 11:12 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 11:26 pm.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday when the bison lifted her about a foot (30 centimeters) off the ground with its horns, park officials said in a statement.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical clinic in the park and then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

No other information about the woman or her condition was released.

Officials said the bison was defending its space. The attack is being investigated.

Yellowstone requires people to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison, elk, deer and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in the park in 2023. Bison injured two people in the park in 2022.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

updated

37m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

5h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

5h ago

Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus with Quebec tourists in Cuba was involved in a collision on Sunday, near the Santa Clara Airport. The driver of the car, a Cuban citizen, is said to...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough, SIU investigating

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just before 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

updated

37m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

5h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

5h ago

Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus with Quebec tourists in Cuba was involved in a collision on Sunday, near the Santa Clara Airport. The driver of the car, a Cuban citizen, is said to...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

5h ago

3:22
U of T graduation ceremonies begin as encampment protestors hold strong
U of T graduation ceremonies begin as encampment protestors hold strong

Ceremonies are beginning for students graduating at the University of Toronto. However, despite the school's best efforts to advance a court order, convocation ceremonies are taking place just steps from an active protest. Erica Natividad reports.

10h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

15h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.
More Videos