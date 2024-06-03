83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman was gored and seriously injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

The woman from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake on Saturday when the bison lifted her about a foot (30 centimeters) off the ground with its horns, park officials said in a statement.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a medical clinic in the park and then flown to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

No other information about the woman or her condition was released.

Officials said the bison was defending its space. The attack is being investigated.

Yellowstone requires people to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals, including bison, elk, deer and moose, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

A bison gored and significantly injured an Arizona woman in the park in 2023. Bison injured two people in the park in 2022.

The Associated Press