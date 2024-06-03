A Black medic wounded on D-Day saved dozens of lives. He’s finally being posthumously honored

FILE - Steve Woodson speaks during a medal ceremony for his father, Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr., to be posthumously honored with the Bronze Star and Combat Medic Badge, Oct. 11, 2023 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. Woodson Jr., a medic who was part of the only Black combat unit to take part in the D-Day invasion of France, is being posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. It's the military's second highest honor. The announcement was made Monday, June 3, 2024, by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

By Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:13 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Waverly Woodson Jr., a medic who was part of the only Black combat unit to take part in the D-Day invasion of France during World War II, is being posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross in recognition of the heroism and determination he showed treating troops under heavy enemy fire.

The announcement was made Monday by Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, who has been working for years with Woodson’s family for more recognition of his exploits on that fateful day.

“This has been a long time coming,” Van Hollen said during an interview with The Associated Press. “Woodson’s bravery on D-Day was heroic. We have numerous accounts of what he did to save his fellow soldiers even as he was wounded. And so we’ve been pursuing this recognition for a long time along with the family.”

The announcement comes just days before the 80th anniversary of the June 6 anniversary of the assault that led to the liberation of France and the rest of Western Europe from Nazi Germany.

Woodson was just 21 years old when his unit, the 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion, took part in the Allied operation. His battalion, the only African American combat unit there that day, was responsible for setting up balloons to deter enemy planes.

At a time when the U.S. military was still segregated by race, about 2,000 African American troops are believed to have taken part in the D-Day invasion.

Woodson died in 2005. He spoke to the AP in 1994 about how his landing craft came under intense fire from the Germans as it approached the beach.

“The tide brought us in, and that’s when the 88s hit us,” he said of the German 88mm guns. “They were murder. Of our 26 Navy personnel there was only one left. They raked the whole top of the ship and killed all the crew. Then they started with the mortar shells,” Woodson said.

Woodson was wounded while still on the landing craft. But for the next 30 hours he treated 200 wounded men all while under intense small arms and artillery fire before collapsing from his injuries and blood loss, according to accounts of his service. At the time he was awarded the Bronze Star.

Although 1.2 million Black Americans served in the military during World War II, none was among the original recipients of the Medal of Honor awarded in the conflict. The Army commissioned a study in the early 1990s to analyze whether Black troops had been unjustly overlooked during an era of widespread racism and segregation in the military. Ultimately, seven Black World War II troops were awarded the Medal of Honor in 1997.

At the time, Woodson was considered for the award and the authors interviewed him. But, they wrote, his decoration case file couldn’t be found and his personnel records were destroyed in a 1973 fire at a military records facility.

His wife reached out to Van Hollen’s office to seek his assistance in helping get Woodson’s the recognition she felt he deserved.

“Waverly would have felt honored to be recognized for what he knew was his duty. But we all know it was far more than duty; it was his desire to always help people in need,” said Joann Woodson in the announcement from the senator’s office.

Van Hollen said he and Woodson’s family were still working to have Woodson awarded the Medal of Honor but called the awarding of the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest U.S. military honor, an “extremely significant” moment.

“This moment is extremely significant at overcoming what has been an historic injustice and righting this wrong,” said Van Hollen.

Rebecca Santana, The Associated Press




