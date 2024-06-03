‘A slap in the face’: B.C. mayors decry being rejected for federal disaster relief

The mayors of three British Columbia communities devastated by flooding in November 2021 are calling for changes in how the federal government dispenses disaster relief after their applications were denied. A partially submerged pickup truck rests on the side of a flooded road leading to a farm surrounded by floodwaters in Abbotsford, B.C., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2024 6:53 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 6:56 pm.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The mayors of three British Columbia communities devastated by flooding in November 2021 are calling for changes in how the federal government dispenses disaster relief after their applications were denied.

The mayors of Merritt, Princeton and Abbotsford want the rejections reconsidered and say they received no details about why their requests to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund failed, other than being told their lengthy applications were missing information.

Merritt Mayor Michael Goetz says his community is in desperate need of new dikes, and some areas are unprotected from future flooding.

He says the funding rejection is a “slap in the face” and he wonders if this would happen if their communities were in Eastern Canada.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the communities he had their backs but it no longer feels that way, with his community continuing to rely on temporary dikes.

A statement from Micaal Ahmed, communications manager for Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser, says the fund has provided nearly $180 million for five major flood mitigation projects in B.C., including $7.3 million directed to Abbotsford.

It says Ottawa provided the province with $1.4 billion in federal cost-sharing for recovery from the 2021 floods.

“All projects submitted for funding under the (Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund) are assessed on the information provided in the application, particularly when determining hazard risk, resilience, and return on investment,” the statement says.

“Infrastructure Canada communicates reasons for decisions directly to applicants, and always offers to answer any questions they might have.”

The 2021 flooding, the most costly weather event in provincial history, was triggered by a series of atmospheric rivers that brought days of drenching rain.

Five people were killed in a landslide; thousands were forced from their homes; farmland, buildings and homes were swamped; and the floodwaters tore out roads, bridges and other structures.

The mayors say smaller municipalities and communities do not always have the resources to make lengthy and costly applications as they compete for federal money.

Goetz and Coyne said their applications were 500 pages long.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens said in a statement.

“The 2021 flood caused significant damage to our regional and provincial transportation infrastructure, property and businesses, and severely impacted agricultural production in the most productive area of Canada.

“For the first time in our history, we witnessed a nine-day closure of the key transportation corridor (the Trans-Canada Highway) through the Fraser Valley, which links Canada’s largest port with the Interior and Alberta, and yet through this competitive granting program, we did not make it on the list of federal priorities.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

48m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

31m ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

29m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

7h ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

48m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

31m ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

29m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

11h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.
2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
More Videos