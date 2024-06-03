‘Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Toronto is just a few days away from the red rocket coming to a possible halt. Afua Baah has the details on how the city and TTC are preparing in the event of a strike this week.

By Afua Baah

Posted June 3, 2024 7:24 pm.

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming.

Workers voted in favour of a strike after their contract expired on March 31. The deadline for a deal to be reached is June 7.

Marvin Alfred, president of ATU local113, said they are hoping there is an opportunity to prevent a strike, but developments are slow.

“Progress is limited, unfortunately some of our core issues are not being addressed appropriately,” said Alfred.

Alfred said job security is a major sticking point.

“It’s very important the system is sustained, and we’re actually negotiating to protect the TTC from itself, when you have cross boundary and other agencies trying to provide transit, it works against the interest of Toronto riders.”

Other issues on the table are benefits and wages.  “We’re not anywhere near a deal,” said Alfred.

According to the transit agency’s 2023 CEO report, the TTC employs over 16,000 people with12,000 of those workers represented by ATU 113.

CityNews reached out to the TTC to ask about contingency plans being made. They say they are optimistic a deal can be done as their main focus is reaching an agreement.

They add that “as was said last week and as was the case in 2008, if there’s a full labour withdrawal, there will be no TTC service.”

The City also tells CityNews “it would not be appropriate to pre-empt negotiations as bargaining between the TTC and ATU 113 is ongoing.”

The last time the TTC went on strike was April 2008. It lasted less than 48 hours, after employees were legislated back-to-work by the provincial government in place at the time.

In 2011, a provincial law deemed TTC staff essential, meaning they were not allowed to strike. Courts however, overturned that law last year, ruling that it violated workers charters’ rights.

As for other agencies that are planning for a possible TTC strike, Metrolinx said they always have contingency plans in place, in the event of any service disruption. 

 GO trains and UP Express will continue to operate as normal and our stations will remain open. 

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

44m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

27m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

7h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

6h ago

