Biden lays into Trump over convictions and says he now poses a greater threat than in 2016

President Joe Biden waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y., Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Fatima Hussein And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 9:21 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 9:26 pm.

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — President Joe Biden laid into his predecessor and likely opponent in November’s election, Donald Trump, for being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments, saying Monday night that “this campaign has entered uncharted territory.”

Speaking at a fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut, Biden said the former president “wants you to believe it’s all rigged. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Echoing comments he made in reaction to the verdict at the White House last week, Biden said, “It’s reckless and dangerous and downright irresponsible for anyone to say that it’s rigged just because you don’t like the verdict.”

He added that the justice system was a core of American democracy and “we should never allow anyone to tear it down.”

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted on all counts related to a scheme during his 2016 presidential campaign to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels, who said the two had sex. The former president slammed the verdict as politically motivated, and has blamed it on Biden — while seeking to make himself a political martyr in the eyes of supporters, suggesting that if this could happen to him, similar things might befall them.

As he did last week, Biden noted that Trump’s was a state case rather than a federal one, was heard by a jury chosen the same way all juries nationwide are chosen, and featured five weeks of evidence. He said the verdict was unanimous and Trump can appeal.

But Biden went farther Monday, accusing Trump of equating the justice system and elections. He said the former president was “attacking both the judiciary and elections system as rigged.”

“Nothing could be more dangerous for the country, more dangerous for American democracy,” Biden said.

The president made no mention of the federal gun case against his son, Hunter, which began Monday in Delaware. Instead, he said, “Here’s what is becoming clearer and clearer every day: The threat Trump poses in his second term would be greater than it was in his first.”

“This isn’t the same Trump that got elected in 2016,” Biden said. “He’s worse.”

Biden was attending a fundraiser hosted by Richard Plepler, the former CEO of HBO, and featuring Shonda Rhimes, who created such television smashes as “Bridgerton,” “Scandal and ”Grey’s Anatomy.” Biden went on to reference a television ad his campaign has produced featuring another of his celebrity backers, actor Robert De Niro, narrating and asserting that Trump “snapped” after losing to Biden in 2020.

“Something snapped in this guy — for real — when he lost in 2020,” Biden said, suggesting the former president was “unhinged” and was the driving force behind a mob of his supporters overrunning the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“He can’t accept the fact that he lost, it’s literally driving him crazy,” Biden said.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden continued his sharp criticism, saying the former president “wants to terminate the Constitution” and “says if he loses there will be a bloodbath in America.”

“What kind of man is this?” Biden asked.

__

Weissert reported from Washington.

Fatima Hussein And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just after 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

1h ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

3h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

3h ago

Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, 26 injured

One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus with Quebec tourists in Cuba was involved in a collision on Sunday, near the Santa Clara Airport. The driver of the car, a Cuban citizen, is said to...

22m ago

