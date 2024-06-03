Congressman’s son steals show on House floor, hamming it up for cameras

This image from House Television shows Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives Monday, June 3, 2024, in Washington, as his son Guy makes a face. (House Television via AP)

By Kevin Freking, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 8:00 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 8:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. John Rose may never give a more memorable speech on the House floor.

It had nothing to do with anything the Tennessee Republican said Monday. In fact, anyone watching likely didn’t pay attention to hardly a word. How could they with all that was going on behind him?

It was the young boy sitting behind Rose who had C-SPAN viewers doing a double-take on a rather dull legislative day filled with naming new post offices and other routine measures.

First the boy looked directly into the cameras, smiling from ear to ear. Then he got bored for a bit and appeared to lose his train of thought. But not for long. Out came the tongue. Then came the rolling of the eyes and a shaking of the head, making clear to the world that he was less than impressed with the stodgy decorum of the House of Representatives.

And then came the hand motions, a sign language of silliness that might have gotten him sent to the principal’s office if he were in school.

Before long, young Guy Rose, the son of the congressman, was a social media star and a new meme — at age 6. The youngster just graduated from kindergarten last week and is with the congressman for the week. Rep. Rose’s youngest son, Sam, 3, and his wife, Chelsea, are back in Tennessee.

“He knows something,” Doug Andres, the spokesman for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, tweeted on X with a caption of the young Rose holding his hands in a triangle motion in front of his face.

“So sorry I was slow responding to your email, I was tied up watching this over and over again,” tweeted Aaron Fritschner, the communications director for Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va.

All the while, an unsuspecting Rep. Rose continued on with a speech — a serious effort decrying last week’s conviction of former President Donald Trump in a New York courtroom. “As an attorney, I can tell you that May 30th will be among the more infamous dates in American history,” he said at one point.

After the speech, as the reviews poured in, the congressman did not appear perturbed. And he graciously took some responsibility.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rose tweeted.

Kevin Freking, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just after 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

0m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

2h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

2h ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man dies after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has died after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road just after 3 p.m. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

0m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

2h ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

2h ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Shower risk later this week in Toronto
Shower risk later this week in Toronto

Showers are expected later this week in Toronto, leading to a slight drop in temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

3:22
U of T graduation ceremonies begin as encampment protestors hold strong
U of T graduation ceremonies begin as encampment protestors hold strong

Ceremonies are beginning for students graduating at the University of Toronto. However, despite the school's best efforts to advance a court order, convocation ceremonies are taking place just steps from an active protest. Erica Natividad reports.

7h ago

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

12h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.
More Videos