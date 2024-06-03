Fraud trial juror reports getting bag of $120,000 and promise of more if she’ll acquit

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:25 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:26 pm.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.

“This is completely beyond the pale,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson said in court on Monday. “This is outrageous behavior. This is stuff that happens in mob movies.”

These seven are the first of 70 defendants expected to go to trial in a conspiracy that cost taxpayers $250 million. Eighteen others have pleaded guilty, and authorities said they recovered about $50 million in one of the nation’s largest pandemic-related fraud cases. Prosecutors say just a fraction of the money went to feed low-income kids, while the rest was spent on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property.

The 23-year-old juror said she immediately turned over the bag of cash to police. She said a woman left it with her father-in-law Sunday with the message that she’d get another bag of cash if she voted to acquit, according to a report in the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Defense attorney Andrew Birrell told the judge that the bag of cash is “a troubling and upsetting accusation.”

Before allowing the trial to continue with more closing arguments on Monday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel questioned the remaining 17 jurors and alternates, and none reported any unauthorized contact. She didn’t decide immediately whether to sequester the jury or detain the defendants, but she did order an FBI agent to confiscate the defendants’ phones.

The aid money came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was administered by the state Department of Education. Nonprofits and other partners under the program were supposed to serve meals to kids.

Two of the groups involved, Feeding Our Future and Partners in Nutrition, were small nonprofits before the pandemic, but in 2021 they disbursed around $200 million each. Prosecutors allege they produced invoices for meals that were never served, ran shell companies, laundered money, indulged in passport fraud and accepted kickbacks.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

1h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

19m ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 50s who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school on Sunday night was with a group of friends socializing after playing soccer when two suspects jumped out of a vehicle...

updated

43m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

1h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

19m ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 50s who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school on Sunday night was with a group of friends socializing after playing soccer when two suspects jumped out of a vehicle...

updated

43m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

27m ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

5h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

18h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
More Videos