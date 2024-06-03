German tour operator FTI is filing for insolvency and canceling future trips

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 7:08 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 7:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — German tour operator FTI said Monday that it is filing for insolvency protection from creditors, and trips that haven’t yet started will be canceled or scaled back.

FTI Group, which describes itself as Europe’s third-biggest tour operator, said parent company FTI Touristik GmbH, was filing an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings at a Munich court.

Since an announcement in April that a consortium of investors would come on board, “booking figures have fallen well short of expectations despite the positive news,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition, numerous suppliers have insisted on advance payment,” it added. “As a result, there was an increased need for liquidity, which could no longer be bridged until the closing of the investor process,” making the insolvency filing a legal necessity.

The operator said it is working to ensure that trips that have already started can be completed as planned, but “trips that have not yet begun will probably no longer be possible or only partially possible from Tuesday.”

A support website and hotline were set up for customers affected.

The Munich-based FTI Group has over 11,000 employees.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

33m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

1h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

1h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

8h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

33m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

1h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

1h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

12h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

21h ago

More Videos