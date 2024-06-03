Gunmen kill a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a neighborhood of Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 5:14 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 5:26 am.

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen fatally shot a police officer assigned to protect polio workers in Pakistan’s northwest, an official said Monday.

At least 11 police have died this year while on security duty for vaccination campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The gunmen fired at a team working in the Wargari area of Lakki Marwat district, said police official Sajid Khan. One of the attackers also died, while the remaining assailants fled.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

A five-day anti-polio campaign started Monday in nine high-risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Health workers are tasked with administering vaccines to some 3.28 million children under age 5. More than 26,000 police are protecting the teams.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

4m ago

5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke
5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

Five people were located with gunshot wounds from a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m....

5h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

20m ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

7h ago

Top Stories

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

4m ago

5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke
5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

Five people were located with gunshot wounds from a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m....

5h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

20m ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

11h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

20h ago

More Videos