Hackers may have accessed 22 B.C. government inboxes, data on 19 employees: Farnworth

British Columbia's minister of public safety says 22 government email inboxes, including sensitive personal information on 19 employees, may have been accessed during a cyber attack on the province's networks last month. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during an RCMP news conference announcing a significant seizure of illegal tobacco products in Surrey, B.C., Friday, Mar. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2024 4:04 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 4:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s public safety minister says 22 government email inboxes with sensitive personal information on 19 employees may have been accessed during a cyber attack on the province’s networks last month.

Mike Farnworth says there’s no indication the general public’s information was compromised and investigators have not identified any misuse of the information the criminals may have accessed.

Farnworth says the investigation is continuing and evidence still points to state or state-sponsored actors as those responsible.

The minister would not provide details on where the employees work who were swept up in the breach, but says they are with the public service, not the government cabinet.

Farnworth says the employees have been notified and will be receiving credit monitoring and help with identity protection.

The hack is one of several recent cyber breaches in the province, including one at the First Nations Health Authority and an attack that forced retailer London Drugs to shut down stores across Western Canada for more than a week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting involving police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting involving police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting involving a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening...

breaking

13m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

4h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

3h ago

2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto
2 more MPs offices vandalized in Toronto

Toronto police are investigating two new cases of vandalism at the Toronto offices of Members of Parliament (MPs). Police were notified of a "suspected hate crime" at the Bloor Street office of MP Arif...

55m ago

