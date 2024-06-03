breaking

Man in life-threatening condition after shooting involving police officer in Scarborough

Scene of shooting involving police officer in Scarborough.

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 3, 2024 4:07 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 4:36 pm.

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting involving a police officer on Monday.

The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition according to EMS.

It’s unclear what led to the interaction.

There are multiple road closures in the area due to the investigation.

More to come

