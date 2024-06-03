breaking
Man in life-threatening condition after shooting involving police officer in Scarborough
Posted June 3, 2024 4:07 pm.
Last Updated June 3, 2024 4:36 pm.
A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting involving a police officer on Monday.
The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.
The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition according to EMS.
It’s unclear what led to the interaction.
There are multiple road closures in the area due to the investigation.
