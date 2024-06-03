MPs ‘wittingly’ took part in foreign interference: national security committee

OTTAWA — A new report says some MPs began “wittingly assisting” foreign state actors soon after their election, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.

The report from a committee of MPs and senators with top security clearance says Canadian spy agencies produced a body of intelligence showing foreign actors cultivated relationships with both MPs and senators.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians was asked to assess foreign interference in federal electoral processes, including meddling attempts in the last two elections.

It says Canada’s overall response to meddling attempts has been inadequate, and “troubling intelligence” suggests some parliamentarians participated in efforts by other countries to interfere in Canadian politics.

The report cites what it says is a particularly concerning case of an unnamed MP who maintained a relationship with a foreign intelligence officer.

It says the MP sought to arrange a meeting with a senior intelligence official in another country and “proactively” gave the intelligence officer information that was provided in confidence.

June 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press