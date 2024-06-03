PacifiCorp will pay $178M to Oregon wildfire victims in latest settlement over deadly 2020 blazes

FILE - Chairs stand at the Gates Post office in the aftermath of a fire in Gates, Ore., Sept 9, 2020. The post office was destroyed along with several other buildings in the Santiam Canyon community as a result of the Santiam Fire. Pacific Power, owned by PacifiCorp, said Monday, June 3, 2024, that it has agreed to a nearly $180 million settlement with over 400 Oregon plaintiffs who sued the utility after the deadly 2020 wildfires. (Mark Ylen/Albany Democrat-Herald via AP, File)

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 6:07 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 6:12 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pacific Power, part of PacifiCorp, said Monday it has agreed to a $178 settlement with over 400 Oregon plaintiffs in the latest multimillion-dollar payout related to the deadly 2020 wildfires that ravaged the state.

In other cases that have gone to trial over the past year, Oregon juries in multiple verdicts have ordered PacifiCorp to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to victims. Ongoing litigation could leave it on the hook for billions.

The majority of the 403 plaintiffs in the settlement Monday were affected by the Echo Mountain Complex Fire that devastated Oregon’s central coast, said George McCoy, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, while others were impacted by the Santiam Fire that raged east of the state capital Salem in northwestern Oregon.

In a statement, the utility said it has settled nearly 1,500 claims stemming from the Labor Day 2020 wildfires. The blazes were among the worst natural disasters in Oregon’s history, killing nine people, burning more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) and destroying thousands of homes and other structures.

“We think this is a great way for our clients to be able to rebuild and recover from these traumatic events, and we think that this will give them the ability to start that process now,” McCoy said.

PacifiCorp faces more lawsuits over the blazes, including one filed last month by dozens of Oregon wineries and vineyards seeking over $100 million in damages. In their suit, the wine producers alleged that the utility’s decision to not turn off power during the Labor Day windstorm contributed to blazes whose smoke and soot damaged their grapes and reduced their harvest and sales.

Last June, a jury found PacifiCorp liable for negligently failing to cut power to its 600,000 customers despite warnings from top fire officials. The jury determined it acted negligently and willfully and should have to pay punitive and other damages — a decision that applied to a class including the owners of up to 2,500 properties.

Thousands of other class members are still awaiting trials, although the sides are also expected to engage in mediation that could lead to a settlement.

Last week, Oregon utility regulators rejected a request from PacifiCorp that sought to limit its liability in wildfire lawsuits.

Under the proposal, the utility would only have been responsible for paying out actual economic damages in lawsuit awards. The Oregon Public Utility said the request was too broad, and that such a move would prohibit payouts for noneconomic damages such as pain, mental suffering and emotional distress.

Claire Rush, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

47m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

5h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

4h ago

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga. Peel police say on May 31, 2024, a female victim was approached from behind by a suspect while walking...

31m ago

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

47m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

5h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

4h ago

Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga
Man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault on Applewood Trail in Mississauga. Peel police say on May 31, 2024, a female victim was approached from behind by a suspect while walking...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

9h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

23h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
More Videos