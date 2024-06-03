Police detain pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside San Francisco building housing Israeli Consulate

A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sticks her tongue out as she is escorted to a police vehicle outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in San Francisco, Monday, June 3, 2024. Police arrested Palestinian supporters Monday who occupied the lobby of the building. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Olga R. Rodriguez And Haven Daley, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 3:23 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 4:27 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police on Monday detained pro-Palestinian demonstrators who occupied the lobby of a San Francisco building that houses the Israeli Consulate.

It was not immediately clear how many people were detained but an Associated Press journalist saw police zip-tie the hands of at least a dozen people. Officers then put them in a police van and drove them away.

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the building and occupied it for several hours Monday. The protesters posted signs on the front doors of the building calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Police officers made multiple warnings ordering the demonstrators to leave before they moved in and started detaining people, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. They did not specify how many people were detained.

Consul General of Israel to the Pacific Northwest Marco Sermoneta said the protesters arrived around 9 a.m. at the Financial District’s high-rise but didn’t enter the consulate’s offices. He said his office was telling people that they might need to change their appointments.

San Francisco police officers were standing guard outside the building and told an AP journalist that it was not open to the public.

Earlier Monday, protesters had told the San Francisco Chronicle that they would not leave until they were forced to do so. Police blocked the front doors of the building before ordering the demonstrators to leave. Protesters inside could be heard chanting.

Israel has faced growing international criticism for its strategy of systematic destruction in Gaza, at a huge cost in civilian lives. Israeli bombardments and ground offensives in the besieged territory have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The top United Nations court has concluded there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza — a charge Israel strongly denies.

Olga R. Rodriguez And Haven Daley, The Associated Press



