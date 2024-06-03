Police probing deadly street party in Ohio believe drive-by shooter opened fire

This image, courtesy of News 5 Cleveland, shows officers of the Akron Police Department working on the scene of a shooting that happened overnight in Akron, Ohio, Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Mike Vielhaber/News 5 Cleveland via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 10:26 am.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police investigating a deadly shooting at a street party in Akron over the weekend think at least one person opened fire on the crowd from a vehicle, killing one person and wounding 24 others.

Investigators found more than 35 shell casings littered across the block where more than 100 people may have been at the birthday-party gathering when the shooting began early Sunday, said Police Chief Brian Harding.

They also found two handguns at the scene, and believe some people at the party returned fire at the vehicle, the chief said. Plastic cups, shoes and other debris were scattered along the residential street bounded by empty lots and older homes.

No suspects had been identified as of Sunday night, and the city’s mayor and police chief called on witnesses to come forward. Rewards totaling $22,500 for information leading to an arrest were offered by the Summit County Crime Stoppers, U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Akron officials said.

“The sheer number of victims is shocking and disconcerting. I want to be very clear: Anyone who was involved in last night’s shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Mayor Shammas Malik said.

The identity of the 27-year-old man who was killed was not immediately released. The wounded range in age from 19 to 43, Harding said. At least two were in critical condition.

Officers tried to break up the party after getting noise complaints Saturday night, about two hours before shooting, Harding said. More than 200 people were at the party at that point, some shooting off fireworks. No arrests were made.

Many returned to the scene, and police received several calls about shots being fired early Sunday, just after midnight, the police chief said.

“We have to hold people accountable when they commit violence. That’s the only way to keep our communities safe,” the mayor said.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

14m ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

2h ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

4h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

4h ago

