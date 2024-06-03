Rail strike would mean higher costs, lower sales for manufacturers, survey finds

Manufacturers say a rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments, as industry groups grapple with looming uncertainty about key transport links. A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:03 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:12 pm.

Manufacturers say a rail strike would raise expenses, lower sales and delay shipments, as industry groups grapple with looming uncertainty around a key transport link.

A new survey from the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters finds two-thirds of respondents say the impact of a work stoppage would be significant or severe.

The results of the poll, which questioned 225 companies over the last three weeks, come in a letter to cabinet urging the federal government to take action to prevent a strike or lockout.

Last month, employees at Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. authorized a strike mandate that could see some 9,300 workers walk off the job if they are unable to reach new agreements.

The government, in an apparent move to delay a potential strike, stepped in by asking the country’s labour board to review whether a work stoppage would jeopardize Canadians’ health and safety, with a decision unlikely before mid-July, according to one railway.

The manufacturers group is just one of hundreds of organizations and companies that have made submissions to the Canada Industrial Relations Board over the impact of a job action at rail lines that haul more than $28 billion worth of cargo each year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

1h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

17m ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 50s who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school on Sunday night was with a group of friends socializing after playing soccer when two suspects jumped out of a vehicle...

updated

41m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

1h ago

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

17m ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man in his 50s who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Etobicoke school on Sunday night was with a group of friends socializing after playing soccer when two suspects jumped out of a vehicle...

updated

41m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:52
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges
Condo development steps up in a big way for man facing big challenges

The family of a man who lost his limbs after getting sepsis reached out to Speakers Corner in hopes of getting financial relief. A condo developer answered the call in a big way. Pat Taney reports.

25m ago

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

5h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

18h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
More Videos