Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with $1M in fraud

This booking photo provided by the Broward County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows rapper and singer Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson. Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars worth of fraud. Jail records show 34-year-old Kingston was booked into the Broward County jail on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:16 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:26 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars’ worth of fraud.

Kingston, 34, was booked into the Broward County jail on Sunday, according to jail records. He was arrested May 23 at Fort Irwin, an Army training base in California’s Mojave Desert where he was performing. Last week, he waived his right to fight extradition in a California court and agreed to be turned over to authorities in Florida.

Kingston’s mother, 61-year-old Janice Turner, was arrested the same day as her son, when a SWAT team raided his rented mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Kingston and Turner have been charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, identity theft and related crimes, according to arrest warrants released by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants allege they stole money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade and furniture.

The Jamaican American performer had a No. 1 hit with “Beautiful Girls” in 2007 and collaborated with Justin Bieber on the song “Eenie Meenie.”

Robert Rosenblatt, an attorney for Kingston and his mother, previously said they looked forward to addressing the charges in a Florida court and “are confident of a successful resolution.”

The warrants in the case say that from October to March they stole almost $500,000 in jewelry, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from the Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank and $86,000 from the maker of customized beds. Specifics were not given.

Kingston, whose legal name is Kisean Anderson, was already serving a two-year probation sentence for trafficking stolen property.

His mother pleaded guilty in 2006 to bank fraud for stealing over $160,000 and served nearly 1.5 years in prison, according to federal court records.

