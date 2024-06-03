Russia’s foreign minister again visits Africa, this time in Guinea, as some ties cool with the West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the new cabinet members at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 11:26 am.

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Monday in Guinea on his latest visit to West Africa, where coups and growing discontent with traditional allies like France and the United States have contributed to some countries’ shift toward Moscow.

Lavrov has visited the African continent several times in the past couple of years as Russia seeks support — or at least neutrality — from many of its 54 countries amid Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov met with Guinea’s foreign minister Morissanda Kouyaté, according to Russia’s foreign ministry. Guinea’s government in a statement said the meeting was to discuss areas of mutual cooperation, without elaborating.

It was not immediately clear what African nations Lavrov might visit next.

Guinea has been ruled by a military junta since 2021. Col. Mamadi Doumbouya seized power saying he was preventing Guinea from slipping into chaos and accusing the previous government of broken promises. In February, military leaders dissolved the government without explanation, saying a new one will be appointed.

Doumbouya has rebuffed attempts by the West and other developed countries to intervene in Africa’s political challenges, saying Africans are “exhausted by the categorizations with which everyone wants to box us in.”

Several West African nations including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have had coups that installed military juntas. They have severed or scaled back long-standing military ties with Western powers in favor of security support from Russia.

Lavrov visited Mali early last year and pledged military support. Also last year, he visited South Africa — seen as the most significant of several African nations to take a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine — and returned there to attend a meeting of BRICS bloc nations. He also visited Kenya in an outreach in East Africa.

Lavrov late last year toured North Africa, where Russia also seeks to strengthen ties in the vacuum created by the diminishing popularity of Western powers.

In West Africa, the military junta governing Burkina Faso ousted French forces last year and turned to Russia for security support. And in Niger, Russian military trainers arrived weeks after the junta that took power last year ordered U.S. troops to withdraw from the country.

Boubacar Diallo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

1h ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

3h ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

6h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

The University of Toronto says it's hopeful that graduation ceremonies set to begin today will proceed without disruption as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. The...

5m ago

Top Stories

'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation
'Huge weight off my chest': Man who nearly died gets big surprise from Toronto condo corporation

If you had met 38-year-old Chris Ramlackhan six months ago, he would have told you life was good. He had recently been promoted to a new job, was planning a future with his girlfriend, and was looking...

1h ago

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

3h ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

6h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

The University of Toronto says it's hopeful that graduation ceremonies set to begin today will proceed without disruption as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. The...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in shooting near Etobicoke high school

Toronto police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot outside of a high school in Etobicoke late on Sunday night. Four others were seriously injured. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

3h ago

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

17h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.
More Videos