S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 3, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 128.79 points at 22,140.33.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 226.41 points at 38,459.91. The S&P 500 index was down 4.34 points at 5,273.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 62.35 points at 16,797.37.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.33 cents US on Friday.

The July crude oil contract was down US$2.52 at US$74.47 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$11.70 at US$2,357.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$4.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

