Taraji P. Henson will host the 2024 BET Awards. Here’s what to know about the show

FILE - Taraji P. Henson attends the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Henson will host the BET Awards. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:01 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 BET Awards are fast approaching. Last year’s show celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with tributes to the genre’s earliest voices, late legends and new talent during a show packed with spectacular performances that consistently felt like a party. This year is stacking up to be just as exciting with award-winning performers and presenters.

Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will once again host the BET Awards. “I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time,” she said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment.”

Here’s everything you need to know before the BET Awards kick off on June 30.

WHEN ARE THE BET AWARDS?

The BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

WHO’S NOMINATED FOR THE BET AWARDS?

Drake leads the nominations with seven, including an album of the year nod for his eighth studio album, “For All the Dogs.” One of the awards he’s up for is the music video for “First Person Shooter,” his collaboration with J. Cole that may have been the catalyst for his recent beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Nicki Minaj follows with six, including for album of the year for her highly anticipated “Pink Friday 2” release. Two of her nominations were for her song with Ice Spice, “Barbie World,” part of the blockbuster “Barbie” soundtrack.

J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA and best new artist Grammy winner Victoria Monét tie with five nods; 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla and Usher boast of four each.

A few months after wowing audiences while headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher will also receive coveted lifetime achievement BET award.

The film nominees this year are: “American Fiction”; “Bob Marley: One Love”; “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé”; “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”; “The Book of Clarence”; “The Color Purple”; “The Equalizer 3” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Simone Biles, Naomi Asaka, Steph Curry, Lebron James and Patrick Mahomes are among the sports stars competing for awards.

WHO IS PERFORMING AT THE BET AWARDS?

Performers will include GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Monét.

___

For more coverage of this year’s BET Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/bet-awards

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Top Stories

