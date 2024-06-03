Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan are affected by ongoing flash floods, UNICEF says

By Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 2:18 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 2:26 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Tens of thousands of children in Afghanistan remain affected by ongoing flash floods, especially in the north and west, the U.N. children’s agency said Monday.

Unusually heavy seasonal rains have been wreaking havoc on multiple parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and destroying property and crops. The U.N. food agency has warned that many survivors are unable to make a living.

UNICEF, the U.N. children’s agency, said the extreme weather has all of the hallmarks of an intensifying climate crisis, with some of the affected areas having experienced drought last year.

The World Food Program said the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses in May, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan. Survivors have been left with no homes, no land, and no source of livelihood, WFP said.

UNICEF said in a statement Monday that tens of thousands of children remain affected by ongoing floods.

“The international community must redouble efforts and investments to support communities to alleviate and adapt to the impact of climate change on children,” said Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, the UNICEF representative in Afghanistan.

At the same time, “UNICEF and the humanitarian community must prepare ourselves for a new reality of climate-related disasters,” Oyewale said.

Afghanistan ranks 15th out of 163 nations in the Children’s Climate Risk Index. This means that not only are climate and environmental shocks and stresses prominent in the country, but children are particularly vulnerable to their effects compared with elsewhere in the world.

Last week, the private group Save the Children said about 6.5 million children in Afghanistan are forecast to experience crisis levels of hunger in 2024.

Nearly three out of 10 Afghan children will face crisis or emergency levels of hunger this year as the country feels the immediate impact of floods, the long-term effects of drought, and the return of Afghans from neighboring Pakistan and Iran, the group said in a report.

More than 557,000 Afghans have returned from Pakistan since September 2023, after Pakistan began cracking down on foreigners it alleges are in the country illegally, including 1.7 million Afghans.

Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke
5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

Five people were located with gunshot wounds from a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m....

2h ago

Trains delayed from Union Station due to 'unplanned track work'
Trains delayed from Union Station due to 'unplanned track work'

GO trains out of Union Station are experiencing cancellations and delays due to "unplanned track work" on Sunday evening. Initially Lakeshore East trains coming from Durham College Oshawa GO were modified,...

5h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

4h ago

Man arrested, woman found after being forcibly taken off Brampton street
Man arrested, woman found after being forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police have located a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton, and have arrested one man in connection with the incident. Investigators say they were made...

6h ago

Top Stories

5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke
5 people located with gunshot wounds in Etobicoke

Five people were located with gunshot wounds from a shooting in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue at approximately 10:53 p.m....

2h ago

Trains delayed from Union Station due to 'unplanned track work'
Trains delayed from Union Station due to 'unplanned track work'

GO trains out of Union Station are experiencing cancellations and delays due to "unplanned track work" on Sunday evening. Initially Lakeshore East trains coming from Durham College Oshawa GO were modified,...

5h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

4h ago

Man arrested, woman found after being forcibly taken off Brampton street
Man arrested, woman found after being forcibly taken off Brampton street

Police have located a woman believed to have been taken against her will early Sunday morning in Brampton, and have arrested one man in connection with the incident. Investigators say they were made...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

8h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

17h ago

More Videos