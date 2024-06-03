The bodies of 2 canoeists who went over waterfall in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters have been recovered

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 7:40 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 7:42 pm.

ELY, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have found the bodies of two men who went over a waterfall while fishing near the Minnesota-Ontario border last month.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department announced

Deputies found the remains of Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes, on Monday in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department announced. The agency located 41-year-old Cambridge resident Jesse Melvin Haugen’s body on Friday.

The sheriff’s department has said Grams, Haugen and two others were fishing at the top of Curtain Falls between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the border last month. The group’s two canoes went over the waterfall after paddlers in one boat tried to help the other canoeists. The two others survived, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Bad weather had hampered the search for Grams and Haugen. The sheriff’s department had said at points that cloud cover was too low for aerial surveillance, and rain kept a crew from searching until conditions improved.

Superior National Forest officials had closed trails, campsites, portages and bodies of water in the area, to assist in the search.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough
Man in life-threatening condition after being shot by a police officer in Scarborough

A man has been rushed to hospital after being shot by a police officer on Monday. The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road. The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition...

breaking

49m ago

Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school
Advocates demanding answers after tragic death of boy, 16, at Ontario school

Advocacy groups and political leaders are demanding answers after a 16-year-old student was found unresponsive at an Ontario school. Landyn Ferris was in Grade 10 at Trenton Public High School. He...

32m ago

'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms
'Progress is limited’: ATU local 113 says as TTC strike looms

Bargaining is still ongoing between the TTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union 113 as they hope to prevent a strike with the deadline for a deal looming. Workers voted in favour of a strike after...

30m ago

Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police
Boy, 14, one of 2 people randomly shot in Etobicoke in span of hours: Toronto police

A 14-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were both randomly shot in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto Police confirmed on Monday. Supt. Ron Taverner made the revelation at a news conference about a separate...

7h ago

