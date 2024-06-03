Trump fans’ bus loaded with MAGA merchandise crashes in New York City

Rocky Granata sits in the doorway of his bus, Friday, May 24, 2024, in New York. Granata and his wife who lived in and sold pro-Donald Trump merchandise out of the bus covered with pro-Trump flags and posters are homeless after the vehicle crashed into several street signs and utility poles on Sunday, June 2. (AP Photo/Karen Matthews)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 1:55 pm.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 1:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man and woman who sold pro-Donald Trump merchandise out of a bus covered with pro-Trump flags and posters are homeless after the vehicle crashed into several street signs and utility poles in New York City.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday on Staten Island, the Fire Department said.

Donna Eiden, who had been living in the bus with her husband, Rocky Granata, and their cat, Missy, told the Staten Island Advance that she was sleeping inside the parked vehicle when when it began to roll along Hylan Boulevard, crashing into signs and poles in its path.

Photos of the crash’s aftermath show the side of the bus ripped to shreds and Trump signs scattered about.

“That’s our life, we live in it; we travel in it. I have my daughter’s ashes in it,” Eiden told the Advance. “It’s our business. It’s our life.”

Eiden had to be extracted from the wrecked vehicle, firefighters said. She did not require medical treatment.

The bus had been a frequent presence at Trump rallies around the country before it crashed.

The Associated Press

