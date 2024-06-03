Vatican cardinal urges Europeans to remember own migratory roots ahead of European elections

FILE - The Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, Cardinal Michael Czerny, meets the journalists at the Vatican press hall, in Rome, on March 30, 2023. Cardinal Michael Czerny urged European voters Monday June 3, 2024 to remember their own migratory roots in showing sympathy to people forced to flee their homes, ahead of European Parliament elections this week where migration is a big issue. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted June 3, 2024 7:59 am.

Last Updated June 3, 2024 8:12 am.

ROME (AP) — A top Vatican cardinal urged European voters Monday to remember their own migratory roots and show sympathy to people forced to flee their homes, days ahead of an election for the European Parliament in which migration is a big issue.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, Pope Francis’ point person on migration was speaking at the launch of the pope’s annual message for migrants, the theme of which this year recalls God’s presence in every Christian’s faith journey, and God’s accompaniment of people on the move.

Asked if he had a message to European voters, Czerny recalled the theme of the pope’s message and said that a lot of talk about migration today is fueled by fear, ideology and propaganda about a “global crisis” that he says doesn’t exist.

“It would also be useful for Europeans to recognize their own migratory roots,” he added. “We know from science that the human race wasn’t born here, and many Europeans hail from people on the move.

“It’s truly a shame that after two or three generations families forget their migratory roots and those who helped them,” he said. “Now it’s our opportunity to help.”

Francis has made reaching out to migrants a priority of his pontificate and has called for receiving countries, within their means, to welcome, protect, promote and integrate migrants. But many politicians have capitalized on Europeans’ fear of migrants, including in Italy, where migration regularly features prominently in election campaigns.

Czerny also recalled the biblical exodus of Jews and the figure of the Good Samaritan in urging Europeans to show Christian charity toward migrants.

“With the same or similar conditions and pressures, suffering and losses, each one of us would have left home much sooner,” he said.

As Czerny was speaking officials confirmed that Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni would travel to Albania this week, ahead of the weekend vote, to check in on migrant detention centers that Italy is building in Albania.

Meloni has defended the controversial deal to outsource the migrants to Albania while Italy processes their asylum claims as part of her strategy to deter people from making the risky Mediterranean crossing.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

31m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

3h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

3h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

10h ago

Top Stories

Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting
Man dead, 4 others seriously injured in Etobicoke shooting

A man has died, and four other people are recovering from serious injuries after gunshots rang out in Etobicoke on Sunday night. Police responded to a call in the area of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling...

updated

31m ago

Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes
Province's financial watchdog launching inquiry into Ford government's ServiceOntario changes

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO), the province's independent financial watchdog, is launching a formal inquiry into the Ford government's decision to close nine ServiceOntario outlets...

3h ago

U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues
U of T convocations to begin as campus protest continues

Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action. More than 30 ceremonies are scheduled...

3h ago

1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School
1 arrested for gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School

One person has been arrested after gaining entry to Don Mills Collegiate High School on Sunday night. Toronto police responded to a call for unknown trouble at approximately 9:24 p.m. as someone gained...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Unsettled weather this week
Unsettled weather this week

While sun and clouds are seen in the early week, rain showers will come on Wednesday and continue through the end of the week in the GTA.

14h ago

2:54
Mississauga by-election drawing near
Mississauga by-election drawing near

Another round of advanced polling is underway in Mississauga. David Zura hears from one expert who explains other suburban municipalities are looking to the city for a model to recreate.
2:36
A few showers Sunday
A few showers Sunday

A few showers are in the forecast Sunday before temperatures rise back up to over 20 degrees to begin the week in the GTA.
2:19
National ballet hosts annual block party
National ballet hosts annual block party

Canada’s National Ballet School celebrating the power of dance. Taking over Jarvis Street outside the school for it's annual Block Party.
2:55
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board
Mississauga rally to reverse special ed cuts at Peel District School Board

Parents are demanding a reversal to special education cuts at the Peel District School Board. Afua Baah has the details on rally advocating for some of the most vulnerable children in the classroom.

23h ago

More Videos